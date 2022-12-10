By Adeola Badru

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Oyo South Senatorial District, Chief Joseph Tegbe, has said that he will work with other members of the National Assembly in ensuring the restoration of the lost glory of education in Nigeria, if elected as senator in 2023.

Tegbe stated this at the 10th anniversary of Erudite Millennium and book launch at the University of Ibadan on Sunday.

Speaking to the occasion with theme: “The Future of Education”, the senatorial candidate expressed concern over what he called the dwindling standard of education in the country.

Tegbe, who was represented by Director of New Media of Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe Campaign Organisation, Mr. Adeola Adelabu, stressed the need for restoration of quality and accessible education at all levels in Nigeria.

He recalled that as a product of public schools, education during his time was qualitative and accessible, stressing that this needed to be restored to enhance national development.

Tegbe advocated for increased funding of public educational institutions and private sector participation in order to create an ecosystem that would deliver quality and relevant education in the country.

The senatorial candidate, who donated handsomely during the book launch, commended Mr. Saheed Oladele for his monumental achievements through Erudite Millennium Limited in the last ten years.