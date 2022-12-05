…Task FERMA on urgent repair

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Nicholas Tofowomo, has raised concern over the pitiable conditions of all federal roads in Ondo state.

Tofowomo, has therefore called on the Federal Road Maintenance Agency, FERMA, to repair all the bad portions of federal roads in the State to reduce accidents.

A statement issued by his S.A Media and Publicity, Akinrinlola Olumide, in Akure,

attributed most of the accidents in Ondo State to bad portions of the federal roads.

The Senator who is the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Land Transport urged FERMA to as a matter of urgency repair all the bad portions of the Okitipupa-Ore road to save more lives, particularly with the approach of the Yuletide.

“Most of the accidents in Ondo State are due to bad portions of the federal roads across Ondo State. Many lives have been claimed by bad portions of federal roads, especially on Okitipupa-Ore road in Ondo State.

“Now Christmas is near, I am calling on FERMA to fix all the bad portions of the federal roads across the state most especially that of Ore -Okitipupa which is currently in abysmal condition.

Tofowomo said that “All the roads must be fixed within a short period especially now that we are approaching the festive period,” Tofowomo said on Monday in Abuja.