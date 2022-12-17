By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of 2023 election, Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, APC, Niger East donated 100 campaign vehicles for the All Progressive Congress campaign in Niger state in order to ensure that the Presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kassim Shettima win the election.

Senator Musa has also donated the unified campaign office for all the APC candidates in the state and the Presidential candidate and was commissioned by the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu during the campaign flag-off rally.

In a statement from his Media Office yesterday, the Senator also donated an office complex with a fully equipped ICT office to serve as a situation room during elections.

According to the statement, the unified Campaign office donated by Musa for all APC Candidates in Niger State and the Presidential Candidate and the Vehicles were commissioned by Senator Tinubu.

Speaking while commissioning the office Complex and the Vehicles donated, Tinubu commended the Senator for the donation adding that it was a huge sacrifice made by the senator at a time like this.

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello who also commended Senator Musa for such a huge donation for the success of the party in the forthcoming general elections, urged party members to ensure that the gesture was reciprocated by using the vehicles and office complex to promote the party and ensure that all candidates of the party emerge victorious at the pools.

In his remarks, the Special adviser political and Strategy to the Niger state Governor, Mohammed Nma Kolo who commended Senator Musa for his contribution to the growth of the party, thanked members of the APC for coming out in large number for the rally, adding that the large turn out was overwhelming and an indication that the general elections would be favorable for the APC in Niger.

According to the statement, the Commissioning was when the Presidential candidate attended the Town Hall meeting with farmers and agro commodity traders, where the people of Niger State were said to have thrown their weight behind the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kassim Shettima.

The APC supporters who converged on the Trade Fair Complex, Minna venue of the APC Presidential campaign rally in Niger State yesterday, openly declared preference for the APC flag bearer with solid assurances of victory, saying he has already won the election and they rented the air with shout of “Asiwaju, you don win, you don win, don’t say anything.”

The rally was attended by APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; vice presidential candidate Senator Kashim Shettima; Senate President Ahmed Lawan and several Governors Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger); Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Babagana Zulum (Borno); Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa); Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Simon Bako Lalong (Plateau) who is also the Director-General of the campaign.

Also at the rally were former Governors Comrade Adams Oshiomhole(Edo) and Abdulaziz Yari(Zamfara) and the party’s governorship candidate in Niger State, Muhammed Umar Bago.