Lee Maeba

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – Former Senator representing Rivers South-East District, Lee Maeba, Sunday, vowed to sue Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Okon Effiong, over alleged bias investigation on his property attacked by suspected thugs.

Maeba disclosed his move on the sidelines of wedding ceremony between Ayibadiepriye Ruth Igali, daughter of former Federal Permanent Secretary, Dr Godknows Igali, and her hearthrob, Olufunso Ayodeji Ayileka in Abuja.

He said: “A Police Commissioner who conducted an investigation into an attack on my home within 48 hours.

“Have you heard that before? He did not ask me anything. How did he reach that point?

“The Commissioner of Police may end up completely destroying his career.

“We will challenge him in court to tell us how he came up with that investigation.”

Meanwhile, on the 2023 general elections, he said the only way Nigerians can come out of the current hard to economic challenges is to vote massively former Vice President and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

He also said as a close friend of the Dr Godknows Igali, he knows his daughter, the bride as a well trained and behaved young woman who will be a good wife, and added that they should make love centre point of their marriage, and should handle their affairs with all sense of maturity and respect for each other.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the wedding reception, former President Goodluck Jonathan, said he has to abandon watching World Cup Final game between France and Argentina to chair the reception.

Jonathan also advised the couple to invest in love to sustain their marriage relationship and also be tolerant in all areas of their marriage union.

In attendance at the wedding were dignatories and friends of the couple’s family, which include; Chief Mike Ogiadhomen, former Chief of Staff to Jonathan, Arch. Ferdinand Agu, former NIMASA DG, Senator Cleopas Moses (Bayelsa Central), Ambassador Jeffery Teneilabe, Dr. Gbara Awanen, Maj. General Barry Ndiomu (rerd), Interim Administrator of Amnesty Program, Sonny Echono, Executive Secretary of Tetfund/Retired Permanent Secretary, Information Ministry, Chief Oliver Okeke, Stanley Okoye, former Senate President, Pius Anyim, Senator Lee Maeba, Oseloka Obaze (represented Peter Obi), Senator Nimi Bariga-Amange, Prof. Nimi Briggs, Prof. Chinedu Aniebo (former Minister of Power), Obong Victor Attah (former Akwa Ibom State governor).