By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – FORMER super senator and Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers state, Sen Lee Maeba on Thursday lamented failure of security chiefs including the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to respond to his distress calls as suspected political thugs wrecked his Port Harcourt, Rivers state residence.

Narrating the ordeal in company of former Reps Deputy Speaker, Austin Opara, on visiting the GRA Phase 3 Port Harcourt home on the heels on the attackers, Maeba said, “This morning there were some uneasy movement along this street, that neighbors called my attention that they see a lot of strange faces like a buildup of thugs along this street.

“I don’t have a criminal life. My compound was empty. I don’t do or participate in thuggery. I don’t hire thugs. What will thugs be doing on the street? They shot at the gate, tied up the security man, entered the compound and were shouting where is he, one bullet will solve this Atiku problem.

“And my elder brother was standing there. They descended on him. Next thing they started shooting at all these cars. They got to the front door, hit it, they could not access it. And so they started retreating. You can see the destruction. My worry is what is my offense?

“I’m Atiku’s supporter, and what has that got to do with attacking my house in bid to kill me? This is democracy, I’m a democrat. I have no plan to harm anybody. I just want the world to see this.

“I called the Police Commissioner (CP Rivers) severally he did not pick my calls, called Director of State Security Service, called the Inspector General of Police (IGP), sent pictures of what has happened here to everybody. No one has responded.

“I only saw two gentlemen policemen who said they CP asked them to come and assess what happened here. And I wondered, in a distress situation, only just two men came to the scene?”

The attack on Maeba’s home comes hours after the former Senator was spotted among other top Rivers politicians with Rivers All Progressives Congress’s governorship candidate, Tonye Cole in a funeral service in Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State Government had same Thursday morning also sealed the EUI Event Centre, New GRA Port Harcourt venue of the said funeral Maeba was sighted with Tonye Cole, the government alleging the center disrupted traffic on a major motorway.

A source told Vanguard that the hoodlums numbering over 200 invaded Maeba’s home, shot sporadically as they broke in.

Once close associates of Governor Nyesom Wike, Maeba with other Rivers PDP chieftains, including former Reps Deputy Speaker, Austin Opara have been estranged from the Rivers state governor over their support for the party’s presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar and anger of over Wike’s choice of Rivers PDP guber candidate, Sim Fubara.

Maeba had earlier lost his Chairmanship of the governing board of one of Rivers state polytechnics and the Certificate of Occupancy of an Old GRA parcel of land allocated to him by the Rivers government under Wike revoked in the heated political faceoff between both parties.

