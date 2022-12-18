…as 53,000 were killed in seven years

In the last seven years, according to Nigerian Security Tracker, a project of the Council on Foreign Relations of the United States of America, 53,418 Nigerians lost their lives to one form of insecurity or the other. A breakdown of the figures is as follows:

South-West: 2,170 deaths (Ekiti – 109; Ogun – 507; Ondo – 340; Osun – 198; Oyo – 310; and Lagos – 706).

South South: 3,688 deaths (Akwa Ibom – 373; Bayelsa – 350; Cross River – 685; Delta – 720; Edo – 463; and Rivers – 1,097).

South-East: 2,271:(Abia – 249; Anambra – 613; Ebonyi – 562; Enugu – 273; Imo – 574).

North-Central, including the Federal Capital Territory: 8,593 (Benue – 2,771; Niger – 2,572; Plateau – 1,709; Kogi – 654; Nasarawa – 320; FCT, 317; and Kwara – 250

North-East: 23,106 (Borno – 18,213; Adamawa – 1,853; Yobe – 1,375; Taraba – 1,335; Bauchi, -169; and Gombe – 161.

North West: 13,590 (Katsina – 2,037; Zamfara – 5,6164; Sokoto – 872; Kaduna – 530; Kebbi – 331; Kano – 149; and Jigawa – 55.

The Federal Government of Nigeria disputes these figures.

However, disputing the figures will not make the perception that insecurity has dealt and is still dealing a nasty blow to almost as facets of Nigerian life go away. The runaway food inflation in Nigeria today is traceable to the raging insecurity in the country as farmers continue to stay away from their farms.

What is indisputable is the fact that in some states of the country, terrorists extort money from farmers before they can even harvest what they have planted. Some are forced to pay heavily to even access their farms. Once, there was an embarrassing, near-reckless response from the Presidency when some farmers were butchered in Borno State.

The Presidency, while not saying so directly, almost blamed the farmers for not seeking security clearance or protection from the military before attempting to access their farms where terrorists massacred them. On the investment front, it is the same tale of woes as some parts of the country are not considered attractive to investment.

From the activities of bandits and terrorists in the North-West, terrorism in the North-East, farmers/herders crisis in the North-Central, IPoB, ESN killings in the South-East, armed robbery, kidnapping and ritual killings in the South-South and South-West,as well as the renewed activities of thugs, it is, therefore, not surprising that the leading presidential candidates for the 2023 polls are presenting what they consider solutions to the challenge of insecurity.

Yet, in a country with over 130 million people living below the poverty line, and an estimated 20 million out-of-school children, is it any wonder that some parts of Nigeria remain incubating grounds for criminals to harvest recruits from?

In fact, the twisted, yet, understandable interpretation given to the statement by one of the candidates that Nigeria can ‘recruit 50 million youths’ into the military and create boot camps where they will eat ‘agbado, cassava and gari’, was an attempt at suggesting how to decimate the space from whence terrorists recruit their wards.

On the face of it, any of the solutions preferred in their manifestos, driven by stern political will, can work. But the absence of a political will has always betrayed the lack of commitment on the part of leaders.

Below are the positions of the candidates as captured in their manifestos, making similar pledges:

Atiku

One of the key points of the manifesto of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on security is that he will restructure and decentralise current security institutions.

The manifesto on security in part:

What we will do:

•Re-activate meaningful registration at birth as a way to reduce crime and protect Nigerians

•Conduct the next national population census as the basis for further development planning

•Dealing with insurgency using alternative approaches to conflict resolution, such as Diplomacy; Intelligent Improved Border Control; Traditional Institutions; and Good neighbourliness

•Restructure and Decentralize Security Institutions

•Promote Regional Security Cooperation

•Resolve Militancy Issue in the Niger Delta

•Improve Civil-Military Relations

•Strengthen the National Security Council

•Handle the North East Development Issues

•Deal with Terrorism, Kidnapping and Other Crimes

Kwankwaso

One of the key points of the manifesto of the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, on security is that his government will listen to Niger Delta agitators, IPoB, Boko Haram and farmers/herders who have been blamed for insecurity in parts of Nigeria.

The manifesto on security in part:

Ensuring Unity and Human Security

Combating security threats requires Special Approach.

We need to do the following in order to end insecurity and bring about enduring and sustainable peace across every nook and cranny of our country:

1.Size and Capacity of Security Institutions

2.Security and Socio-economic Well-being of Citizens

3.Sustaining Peace, Ensuring Unity: Securing The Future

At the beginning, we will be open to dialogue. Any aggrieved group such as the Niger-Delta Agitators, IPoB, Boko Haram, Farmers/Herders, etc. will be listened to. We shall work sincerely towards addressing any genuine claim and resolve any lingering dispute, amicably. This is without prejudice to our administration’s firm decision to go to any length to ensure the safety and security of life and property of every citizen of the country.

We intend to reform the National Youth Service Corps program and use the scheme as a base for enlisting Young Nigerians into the Armed Forces.

Our Projections

Successful implementation of our model will lead to the following pay offs for our country:

Communities will be at peace.

•We will regain our position of honour and respect.

•A trusted Government

•Justice delivered

•A people united by the bond of nationhood.

•Up and out of Poverty

•Confident and Proud Citizens

•A Fertile Market for Business

•A Stable Political System

•Every Child an Active Learner

•Productively Engaged Youth

Obi

One of the key points of the manifesto of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, on security is that he will wipe out bandits. The manifesto on security in part:

I.To secure Nigeria, end banditry and insurgency, and unite our dear nation, to manage our diversity such that no one is left behind.

II.To achieve this, we shall take the following immediate actions:

a. Activate all the necessary regional cooperations and arrangements for securing our borders with neighboring countries in west and central Africa, particularly Niger, Chad, and Cameroun;

c. Deploy state-of-the-art military technology to fight terrorists

d. Recreate community relations with security agencies.

III. Pursue proactively and deliberately policies that will implement the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state police.

IV. Engage, support, and partner, with national and sub-national institutions and governments and network them into an integrated and reinforced onslaught against insecurity.

V. Undertake institutional reforms to secure Nigerians.

1.Reforming the security sector

2.Swift, firm and fair prosecution of criminals, bandits and terrorists to end impunity;

3.Fair and transparent administration of justice hinged on the rule of law.

VI. Improve the functioning and effectiveness of our security agencies.

VII. Strengthen the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Police Affairs, and other regulatory and supervisory agencies to provide robust and regulatory oversight and enhance coordination and performance of statutory mandates of the security services.

Tinubu

One of the key points of the manifesto of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, on security is that he will raise anti-terrorist battalions. The manifesto on security in part:

FIGHTING TERROR, BANDITRY, KIDNAPPING AND VIOLENT AGITATION

•Bolster Our Security Forces

•Redefine Military Doctrine and Practice

•Anti-Terrorist Battalions

•Upgrade Tactical Communications and Transportation

•Upgrade Weapons Systems

•Exploit Aerial and Technological Superiority

•Improve Salaries and Welfare

•Win Hearts and Minds

•Secure Critical National Infrastructure

•Peaceful Communities, Secure Borders, Safe Forests

•Integrated Identity Database

•International Collaboration

•Reposition The Polics

