.

By Dennis Agbo

The Enugu State House of Assembly has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for rising to the task of routing pockets of insecurity situations in the state.

The Assembly also alleged that there was possible sabotage from external factors against the efforts of the state government in tackling traces of insecurity in the state, and urged the state residents to synergize with the state government in dealing with the matter.

The Chairman of House Committee on Information, Jeff Mba who made the commendation stated that Enugu State is one of the safest states in the country as acknowledged by the Nigeria Police.

Mba said that the security synergy became necessary following the inability of the federal forces to counter all the challenges confronting the country, hence both community policing and other forms of security apparatus became necessary to continue in the task of protection of lives and properties of citizens.

He noted that Governor Ugwuanyi has invested so much in the security of the state such as in the establishment of the 5200 neighbourhood personnel, the highest state government-funded vigilante in the 260 wards of the state, noting also that the state government has 1,700 Forest Guards, covering communities in the state, which no other state has beaten in such security apparatus.

According to Mbah: “My motion mainly called on stakeholders of every community to support the effort of His Excellency in tackling insecurity considering the enormous resources he has invested already.

“We can no longer rely wholly on federal security agencies because we have seen sabotage and compromises here and there. What we are saying is that the insecurity in the state is no longer what we will leave for the state government alone or the regular security apparatus. Because of the skirmishes here and there and suspects within the federal security agencies, we want our communities to own their security apparatus.”

in these few months turn everything upside down.

“The communities and stakeholders need to be part of the security. To sensitize people so that if they hear anything they can report it. If you have people in the community who are contributing to the insecurity in the community, you let certain quarters know so that it will be easy for the government, with all the effort, to be able to achieve results.

“It’s more like initiating an all-inclusive method to ensure that there is peace, especially this Christmas period. So, we are not calling on the Governor as if the Governor has failed. No, that is not the issue.”