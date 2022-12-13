.

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has called on business owners in the country to make their products impossible to be counterfeited by criminal elements.

SON Director-General, Mallam Farouk Salim, stated this during the organisation’s 50th-anniversary celebrations, organised for staff members in the South-South, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

He said that business owners must take actionable steps to ensure that their brands and products were not compromised and sold to innocent consumers.

Salim said that the global index for substandard and falsified industry products stood at $4.3 trillion in 2021.

“This overwhelming figure justifies the need for a robust collaboration between SON and the industrial sector to fight the scourge in the country.

“The industry must make substantial investments in brand protection activities to safeguard their intellectual property and associated brands.

“They must do this to protect their brands against counterfeiters, copyright pirates and producers of substandard products,” he said.

Salim assured of the organisation’s full commitment to ridding the nation’s marketplace of fake and substandard products.

“To this end, we have prioritised the provision of solutions to the needs of our stakeholders, with our South-South operations developing a ‘Stop-Shop model’ that handles enquiries and complaints.

“The model handles the services that we provide, such as product registration, consumer complaint resolution, laboratory services and training.

“We have received positive feedback from several stakeholders, who expressed satisfaction because they no longer travel to our Abuja or Lagos headquarters to get solutions to their challenges,” he added.

The organisation, Salim said, had also expanded its operations in the South-South zone with the opening of a new office in Bayelsa, adding that it had also upgraded its Rivers office and completed a regional laboratory in Akwa Ibom.

The director-general said that the organisation was currently working on three critical areas to enhance its operations and add value to its mandate of protecting consumers.

He called on SON’s partners to support the organisation with vehicles and testing equipment, to enable it further increase its presence across the zone.

Managing Director of La Sien Bottling Company, Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs, lauded SON for that ensuring consumers were provided with the best quality standard of products across the country.

She said that the organisation had, in the last two years, fulfilling its mandate of ensuring that only quality products were imported into the country as well as assisting businesses deliver quality products and services.

“No wonder the company had, in the last two years, ranked number one in ease of doing business in the country,” she added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Salim presented the organisation’s Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) Certification to 20 companies whose products met the requirements of Nigeria Industrial Standard.