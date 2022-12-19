A female security guard, Gabriella Hutchinson, has died after sustaining injuries in a crush at the music concert hosted by singer Asake at the O2 Brixton Academy on Thursday night.

According to Daily Mail, the victim, 23, was working as a contracted security provider at the concert, died on Monday at the hospital four days after the incident on Thursday night.

This development comes after mother-of-two Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, from Newham, east London, died from her injuries in hospital on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police disclosed that a third woman, 21, who was still receiving treatment, was in critical condition.

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove, policing commander for Lambeth and Southwark, said, “It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life following the events on Thursday.

“I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Gabrielle’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.”

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating the incident, and are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact them.

The police cordons outside the venue have been removed, but cordons remain in place inside the building while officers continue to examine the scene.

The force said they had referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, adding it is a ‘standard national practice following all incidents where police have been in attendance and members of the public have died or been seriously injured’.