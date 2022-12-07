By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has disclosed that it is working with the Ministry of Finance to create a level playing field for all investors in the Nigerian debt market.

The Director General, SEC, Mr Lamido Yuguda, stated this at the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) annual workshop in Lagos, themed, “Nigeria’s Public Debt and the Capital Market”.

Yuguda, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Operations, SEC, Mr Dayo Obisan, said the apex capital market regulatory body would continue to fulfill its mandate of protecting investors and creating an enabling and facilitative oversight and regulatory framework supportive of the deepening and development of the Nigerian capital market.

He stated: “As you are aware, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, launched and unveiled the revised Nigerian Capital Market Master Plan 2021-2025. The updated Master Plan underscores the Commission’s commitment to deepening and re-positioning the financial market as a key anchor of our economy.

“The Master Plan, which represents collective aspirations of the capital market community, is focused on driving initiatives geared towards growing and deepening the market with the ultimate goal of accelerating the emergence of our country into the top 20 global economies by the year 2025.

He disclosed that the capital market is more resilient and is on a steady growth trajectory, adding that capital market correspondents have contributed to the development of the market and expressed delight at their partnership with the Commission in this noble task of developing and deepening the capital market.”