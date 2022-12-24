John Alechenu, Abuja

The Special Assistant on Public Communications to the Atiku-Okowa Campaign Organisation, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, has reacted to the sealing of the Port Harcourt Office of the campaign.

He told Vanguard in a telephone chat on Friday that the matter was brought to the attention of the campaign.

Shaibu went philosophical as he said, “Let me say this, whether the cock crows or not, the sun will rise. Atiku Abubakar will be President by the Special grace of God.”

Earlier, news filtered into Abuja that the PDP Presidential Campaign Office located in GRA Port Harcourt was sealed on the orders of the State Government.

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike had a few weeks ago signed Executive Order 22 which prohibits the using of campaign offices by political parties in residential areas without government approval.

Local reports indicated that the State chapter of the PDP PCC had applied for approval from the state government but has been kept in the dark about whether or not the approval had been granted.

Governor Wike and four of his fellow PDP Governors commonly referred to as G-5 have been having a running battle with the party’s National leadership insisting that the National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu step aside as a pre-condition for their support for the party’s Presidential candidate.