…as the church announce new branch in Akure

By Olayinka Latona

IT was time of thanksgiving, praise and worship as members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), including well wishers across the globe all gathered to celebrate God’s faithfulness and grace upon the church at the just concluded one year anniversary of his demise.

The event which is in commemoration of the reopening of the ministry was prresided over by the new leader of the ministry, Pastor Evelyn Joshua witnessed a huge turn out of members, well wishers, guest artistes and invited guests from all over the world.

It’s the first annual thanksgiving service held after the passing on to glory of the founder of the church, Senior Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, who died on June 5, 2021.

The excited Evelyn Joshua, cladded in a simple but elegant cream attire expressed gratitude to God, ministers and members of the church who have stayed with the church even in the time of challenges.

She revealed that the church’s new administration is striving to preserve the legacy of the church’s founder, Prophet TB Joshua, through his foundation.

According to Evelyn the church has been between 2021 and today, our story has been one of success and progress in all dimensions. We have kept moving from one level to the other and in our spiritual journey, having the Holy Spirit as our chief driver, he has always provided the needed confidence and the strength of spirit for the leadership of the ministry.

Enumerating some of the restructure process that have taken place in the church, Joshua said that the church had also preserved the birthplace of the late prophet in Arigidi in Ondo State with a physical structure just as she announced the opening of its first branch in Akure, Ondo State.

In her words: “God’s faithfulness, love, blessing, favour, mercy, salvation and triumph of His mission for mankind as given to His departed servant, Prophet TB Joshua.

“As the Synagogue Church of All Nations, we had the opportunity to express immense thanks to our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, who has always given us this platform through which we keep glorifying his name.

“We talk of God’s favour and his love. Today is another day to celebrate as you have all gathered here for this first thanksgiving service in commemoration of the reopening of our ministry.

“One of the initial steps we took as a church was to honour our elderly ones who have stood firm as pillars, upon which SCOAN rests.

“I wish to bring to your notice another unique project recently completed for us at Synagogue Church of All Nations by God almighty. The project is the first branch of SCOAN in Akure. Though the structure has been in place for years, we have restructured the church in a modern way with all necessary features in place.

“It is the wonderful work of Christ Jesus for which we all are proud as all members and partners in that environment will have the opportunity to glorify the name of God Almighty in worship and in songs,”

speaking on sustaining the legacy of T.B. Joshua Foundation, the late TB Joshua said the ministry had been able to provide charity for Ukraine whose people are faced with economic problem and also in Spain for earthquake victims: “Emmanuel School in Pakistan is not left out. We have rebuilt the school, which was totally destroyed. Equally in Nigeria, the flood crisis, which affected many parts of the country, we saw that the victims have also experienced terrible moment of displacement, hunger and our ministry had since visited some states with food and other support items through our partners”, she said.