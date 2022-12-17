

…urges State govts on Child Protection Law Implementation Plan

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AMIDST the litany of challenges children face in the country, Save the Children International, SCI, Nigeria, has tasked the newly inaugurated 7th Nigerian Children Parliament on ensuring strong advocacy to move government to increase investment on children as a way to change their narrative.

This was part of the remarks by Director, Advocacy, Campaign, Communication and Media, Save the Children International, Amanuel Mamo, while acknowledging the effort of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs for sustaining the National Children Parliament and the inauguration of the 7th National Children’s Parliament by the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen.

Mamo recalled that “when SCI launched the State of the Nigerian Girls Report about a year ago, the Minister of Women Affairs immediately went to the House of Assembly to present the requests of children to the policy makers.”

He also added that SCI Nigeria are also pleased for sponsoring and collaborating with the Ministry to make the election of the 7th National Children Parliament a reality, and SCI Nigeria is pleased to be able to collaborate with State Ministries of Women Affairs to re-establish and reactivate State.

According to him, the Ministry’s leadership in establishing the 7th National Children’s Parliament is another clear witness for the Ministry’s dedication in shifting the narratives around child rights.

He said: “SCI Nigeria is pleased to be able to collaborate with State MoWAs to re-establish and reactivate State Children Parliaments, including in Yobe, Katsina, Gombe, Jigawa, Benue, Cross Rivers, Lagos, and particularly in Borno –where State Children Parliament was established for the first time in 10 years of absence.

“SCI Nigeria urges that the National Children’s Parliament to be a part of discussions regarding the Nigeria the next generation would want to see in a decade or two and beyond, as the country’s future depends on how the government invests in children today.

“Therefore, we call upon the government to double its investment in children’s rights and prioritize the full implementation of child sensitive policies and strategies nationwide.

“Rt. Hon. Speaker; Hon. Members; today, you are taking up an historical, huge, responsibility of fully representing REC the wish, will and interests of millions of Nigerian children. I’d like to assure you of our continued support to you to be able to deliver on your assignment. I am sure it will be a challenging journey, but also a journey that changes the lives of many children and their future – for the better.

“I wish you all a very successful service as Hon. Members of the 7th National Children Parliament.”

Meanwhile, he commended State governments in recent years that have been able to domesticate the Child Rights Act (2003), including Yobe, Borno, Katsina, Zamfara and Gombe States.

However, he said, “All State governments should put in place Child Protection Law Implementation Plan and also create an active Child Protection Law Implementation Committee in a view to fast track the benefits the law brings to the rights of children in a given State.

As you all know, children are under attack by the increasing number of sexual abuse, molestation and violence, including rape, early child and forced marriage, child labour and trafficking.

“The rights of children to safety and protection are at higher risk. The country is recovering from the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, whereas climate change is severely affecting some communities through floods and extreme weather – that result in the displacement of children and their families.

“In these kinds of disastrous situations, children, particularly girls, are the most affected. These all needs an innovative, urgent, strategy and approach to address them at all level.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, said, “I wish to use this platform once again to passionately appeal to the remaining States to conduct election of their State Children’s Parliament.

“Also to send their representatives to join the 7th National Children’s Parliament as we do not wish to leave any State behind.”

In an inaugural speech, the new Speaker of the 7th National Children’s Parliament, Umeh Progress, who hails from Akwa Ibom State, pointed that more needs to be done to ameliorate plight of children in Nigeria in terms of security, education, rights, and others.

Progress said, “We must ensure that Female Genital Mutilation, Child Trafficking and labour, sexual exploitation and harassment of children and other harmful practices that impact the lives of the Nigerian children become an issue of the past.

“We must go beyond just domestication, but ensure each and every state begins to implement the Child Rights Law.”

The 13 year old Speaker further stated that, “Our administration will create a platform that with the support of key stakeholders, allow children to express their concerns about their development, survival and participation.”