By Olasunkanmi Akoni

It was kudos galore as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced the reduction of tuition fees for the pioneer students of the two newly established universities; Lagos State University of Education, LASUED, Ijanikin/Epe and Lagos State University of Science and Technology, LASUSTECH, Ikorodu, by 65 percent.

The Management of LASUED and LASUSTECH had proposed a tuition fee of N195,000 for their pioneer students billed to resume the current Academic Session before Sanwo -Olu subsidized and slashed it to N68,000.

It was gathered that the decision was in consideration of the present state of the nation’s economy and its impact on parents.

The approval was announced via a statement issued on Wednesday, December 7, by the Special Adviser on Education to the Governor, Tokunbo Wahab.

Sanwo-Olu said his administration would not only continue to give necessary support to the two universities but would work towards making them one of the best in the country.

While commending the governor for the kind gesture, Adeboruwa of Igbogbo Kingdom, Oba Abdul Semiu Orimadegun Kasali, noted that the reduction in the proposed tuition by the governor was a big relief as more and more parents from the state would be able to send their children to tertiary institutions to acquire university education.

The monarch, who described the establishment of the two additional state universities for the state as a blessing, commended Sanwo-Olu and his team for bringing a lot of reforms to the state’s education sector, adding that the state government’s continued support and funding of the state-owned institutions have helped them to excel in all fronts.

Also, the Baale of Parafa in Ikorodu LG area, Chief Jamiu Odusanya, described the governor’s gesture as a welcome development.

He thanked the state government for assisting indigent students from humble backgrounds to meet their university aspirations, adding that the reduction would promote the growth of university education in the State.

Also speaking, the Secretary of Ijede Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Semiu Olambinwonu urged parents to take full advantage of the government’s gesture to send their children to either of the Universities to acquire more knowledge.

He noted that history would be kind on Sanwo-Olu administration on various reforms embarked upon to reposition the State education to its present status.