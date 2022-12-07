By Olasunkanmi Akoni

It was kudos galore as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced reduction of tuition fees for the pioneer students of the two newly established universities; Lagos State University of Education, LASUED, Ijanikin/Epe and Lagos State University of Science and Technology, LASUSTECH, Ikorodu, by 65 per cent.

The Management of LASUED and LASUSTECH, had proposed a tuition fee of N195,000 for their pioneer students billed to resume for the current Academic Session before Sanwo -Olu subsidized and slashed it to N68,000.

It was gathered that the decision was in consideration of the present state of the nation’s economy and impact on parents.

The approval was announced via a statement issued on Wednesday, December 7, by the Special Adviser on Education to the Governor, Tokunbo Wahab.

Sanwo-Olu said his administration would not only continue to give necessary supports to the two universities but would work towards making them one of the best in the country.

While commending the governor for the kind gesture, Adeboruwa of Igbogbo Kingdom, Oba Abdul Semiu Orimadegun Kasali, noted that the reduction in the proposed tuition by the governor was a big relief as more and more parents from the state would be able to send their children to tertiary institutions to acquire university education.

The monarch, who described the establishment of the two additional state universities for the state as a blessing, commended Sanwo-Olu and his team for bringing a lot of reforms to the Sstate’s education sector, adding that the state government’s continued support and funding of the state owned institutions have helped them to excell in all fronts.

Also, the Baale of Parafa in Ikorodu LG area, Chief Jamiu Odusanya, described the governor’s gesture as a welcome development.

He thanked the state government for assisting indigents students from the humble background to meet their university aspirations, adding that the reduction would promote the growth of varsity education in the State.

Also speaking, Secretary of Ijede Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Semiu

Olambinwonu urged parents to take full advantage of the government gesture to send thier children to either of the Universities to acquire more knowledge.

He noted that history would be kind on Sanwo-Olu administration on various reforms embarked upon to reposition the State education to its present status.

Pastor Ogunsanya Olukoga of the Redeem Christian Church of God, RCCG, while commending the governor for his people oriented programmes, urged prospective pioneer students of the two institutions to reciprocate the state government kind gesture by working hard and shun violence or similar vices when they resume for the fresh academic programme.

President of the defunct Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Okeychukwu David, a 300 Level student of Mathematics and Economics expressed gratitude, saying his major fear was how to further his education after his Natilna Ceryificate of Education, NCE programme.

According to him, many of his colleagues that completed their NCE programmes could not further their education to the university level due to financial constraint, noting that with the new reduction, Sanwo-Olu had helped to break the financial barrier to university education.

Also, his counterpart in LASUSTECH, Aderemi Balogun who is an Higher National Diploma, HND, student of Business Administration Part 2, said students of his institution were thrown into wild jubilations when they heard the announcement.

Balogun who commended Sanwo-Olu for his kindness, saying the new tuition was pocket friendly and affordable.

“We were so happy to receive the news as expectations were high before that the State government might increase the fees considering the fact that they were new Universities.

“We owe Mr. Governor a lot of gratitude both for the reduction in the tuition and lot of infrastructure projects on going on our campus” Balogun stated.

Recall that the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Abubakar Rasheed on February 8 handed over certificates for the two new Universities–LASUED and LASUST to Sanwo-Olu at the commission’s headquarters in Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.