Lagos state governor , Babajide Sanwo – Olu, Ondo governor , Rotimi Akeredolu , Ondo SSG, Princess Oladunni Odu and Engr. Raimi Aminu, Infrastructure Lands and Housing commissioner at the commissioning of the road.

…unveils Owo Anglican Diocese Logo, donates N50m to church Gov Rotimi Akeredolu and Lagos state governor , Babajide Sanwo – Olu and Diocesan Bishop of Owo, Rt. Rev’d Stephen Fagbemi at the unveiling of Owo Anglican Diocese 40th anniversary logo

By Dayo Johnson , Akure

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that Ondo State under governor Rotimi Akeredolu, is witnessing meaningful development despite paucity of funds.

Sanwo-Olu while commissioning the 10km Okitipupa-Igbokoda bye-pass road, yesterday, in Okitipupa Council Area on the invitation of governor Akeredolu said that his strides in the state signposts the real essence of governance.

He said that the bye-pass will no doubt reduce travel time within the axis and as well enhance rapid development.

According to him “Each time I come to Ondo State it is because there is a new and meaningful development that is happening.

“With the resources that is available he has continue to use it for the development of the people and the state. This is indeed a first class road. Thank you (Akeredolu) for giving your people the real essence of democracy.

“This road will berth rapid development in this area. We should all appreciate the governor for this. We are in governance to make life meaningfully to the people.

“With Akeredolu, purposeful and meaning development is taking place in Ondo. The quality of the road is second to none. The only way we can reward the people is through meaningful development across board. That is what governance is all about.

“Governance is all about solutions, bringing development to the people, hence the need to vote all APC candidates in 2023. I want congratulate the people of Ondo State for his (Akeredolu) commitment to the development of the state.

Akeredolu who said that the road was constructed on a virgin land, stated that the move was to put an end to the traffic bottleneck within Okitipupa metropolis.

While warning against the destruction of the road, thr governor said that since inception of his administration, the bar of infrastructural development and good governance had been set in the state.

“This government has achieved a lot in terms of development of infrastructure by emplacing a string of people-oriented projects which include this particular one, amongst several others, that have benchmarked Ondo State as a State of repute in Nigeria in terms of quality and speed in project delivery.

“It would be recalled that when we came on board in 2017, we felt, and rightly so, that there is the compelling need to have a flyover bridge at Ore to take care of the apparently unceasing traffic on the road with its attendant carnage occasioned by incessant road accidents.

“Today, we are proud to be part of history as a government that benchmarked good road infrastructure while incorporating modern state-of-the-art street light giving consistent illumination every night.

Meanwhile, governor Sanwo-Olu speaking during the 40th Anniversary of the Diocese of Owo, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, in Owo.

Show Gratitude to God Always, Support God’s Work – Sanwo-Olu, urged Christians to always express their gratitude to God at all time, no matter the circumstances.

While unveiling the church’s new logo at the Cathedral Church of St. Andrew, Imila Street, Owo, he announced N50 million donation to the church.

Governor Akeredolu commended Sanwo-Olu over his performance in office, calling on Lagosians to re-elect him for second term and encourage him to bring more development to the state