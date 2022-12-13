By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE alumni association of the University of Abuja in the United States of America, yesterday,presented palliatives to lecturers of the institution with a view to ameliorating their plight following non payment of their salaries for almost eight months.

The United States alumni branch operating under the aegis of Love and Light, issued the cash palliative of N50,000 each to 54 lecturers of the institution.

The alumni extended the gesture to four families of the lecturers who regained their freedom after their abducted by bandits from the university quarters, located at Giri area of Abuja,last year.

A member of the alumni association, Barrister Tracy Kanu-Ejim ,who presented the cash donation, explained that the gesture was meant to cushion the effect of the non-payment of the lecturers eight months’ backlog after the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities,ASUU.

Recall that the Federal government had implemented the ‘No work, no pay’ policy against lecturers who down tools in February but returned to work in October.

Kanu-Ejim appealed to all parties involved, especially the government to find more amicable ways in resolving disagreements without disrupting the educational stability and development of the country.

According to her, government should develop both the political and economic will as well as adhering to good governance principles in addressing such conditions that reproduce industrial dispute.

While urging government to also honour agreements reached in the past, Kanu-Ejim called on Nigerian academia to explore alternative means of generating resources to augment the lean resources from public funding.

“They could engage in robust research of international value and partner with universities abroad to court interest and attract foreign direct investment to our citadels of learning and economy at large”, she stated.

She said: “Last May when the Vice-chancellor visited us in New York, we had a fruitful meeting where we discussed at length how Love and Light as an alumni association could assist our alma mater. Right there, we prioritised several projects that will meet the IT, healthcare, and security needs of the university, and we plan to come up with the funding to implement one or two in the nearest future.

“Meanwhile, our group on its own initiated this gesture as a token to help cushion the effects of living without pay and as our special way of answering the VC’s clarion call.

“We are glad for the opportunity to do something directly before the year runs out, but we are planning for something bigger in 2023. In fact, Love and Light has decided to make it an annual event, which will include many more lecturers.

“The process that produced the current beneficiaries was a very transparent one. When we requested and got the list of about 600 names of lecturers, we conducted a zoom meeting where the spinning wheel was utilized to randomly select a winner on faculty by faculty basis. The winners were collated and certified and their names were promptly transmitted to the office of Alumni Relations.”

She said barely two years of existence of the association, over $50,000 have been used to support its members during life’s events

Responding, one of the beneficiaries, Prof. Joseph Obansa, thanked the association for the support.

Obansa, who was among the abducted victims, narrated how the kidnappers almost killed them after some of them were arrested by security agencies.

He said: ” The previous day before the incidence, we had a seminar presentation by students and I just finished the reading some of the materials and I’m about to go to bed.

“But I started gunshots outside then my niece staying with me told me that they have been told that anytime we hear a gunshot, it could be security men firing those gunshots, So I was relaxed until I started hearing the sound closer.

“And then at a point, I started seeing a torch light around my house. They were going out to see where could be easier for them to gain entry into my house but they found it necessary to enter through the window of my bedroom.

According to him, the gunmen abducted him and his son even after collecting all the money they had.

He added that they were released after spending about four days in the bush.

“They told us that they have arrested their leader and some of their colleagues and that unless they release their members, they will kill us . So we beg them to allow us call our VC so he can appeal to the police to release their members…So we were able to reach to their leader who was arrested and he spoke to them to let us go and we were released.