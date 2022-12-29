By Miftaudeen Raji

Following the bus fire accident that claimed seven lives of its members, Al-Mu’minaat, organisers of a four-day training programme tagged Al-Mu’minaat Training Forum (ATF), has cancelled the ongoing training programme.

The National Amirah (President), Al-Mu’minaat, Nimatallah AbdulQadri, who made the announcement in a statement on Thursday, noted that the cancellation became necessary to mourn their departed members.

Recall that a pregnant woman, a nursing mother and children were among the seven people that died in the accident.

While calling for understanding among members who came from various states for the event, the National Amirah condoled with the families of deceased.

She said the association is doing all it could to ensure the injured ones are taken to best facility Centre for their treatment.

She called for prayers for the deceased and the injured ones.

The lone accident occurred a few metres away from Odogbolu junction along the Sagamu-Benin expressway.

The victims were going for a four-day training programme tagged Al-Mu’minaat Training Forum (ATF) at Vanguard Academy, Odosengolu near Ijebu-ode, Ogun state.

The annual training programme was organised by the national body Al-Mu’minaat (The Believing Women) Organisation.

The bus marked AGL 886 YD suddenly exploded with flames from the engine side, setting off chaos in the bus as the agonizing passengers laboured to escape.

The driver of the bus was said to have fled the scene without looking for a way to rescue the trapped passengers.