By Miftaudeen Raji

The Muslim Students’ of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit has mourned the death of six of the mothers of their members on Ijebu Ode-Ore Expressway.

The deceased were buried at the Muslim Burial Ground, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps Ogun Sector Command, the accident happened on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 around 3pm along Ijebu-Ode Expressway some metres after Odogbolu.

Seven persons died while others were injured in the accident involving a Mazda with registration number AGL886YD.

The Amir of MSSNLagos, Miftahudeen Thanni, who led a delegation to attend the burial, commiserated with the families of the deceased, Al-Muminaat (The believing women) and the generality of Muslims.

While expressing sadness over the incident, Thanni clarified that those that died were Muslims heading for an Islamic training programme not Christians going for revival as reported by some media organisations.

He said, “We grieve with our mothers , sisters at Al-muminaat and the Nigerian Muslim communities at this trying time over the auto accident that killed some Muslim women on the road travelling for the annual four-day Annual Islamic training exercise in Ijebu-Ode.

“They were striving to earn paradise but they died in the process. It is our belief that they are inmates of paradise at the moment. These are women who have worked so hard to build an ideal society, train responsible youths and keep the flag of Islam flying.

“We are devastated but pray that Allah grant them Jannat and give their families the fortitude to bear the great loss.”

Thanni also wished other survivors who sustained burns and injuries a quck recovery.

As a way to honour the deceased, the MSSNLagos President said salatul al-Ghaib (special prayer for the deceased) would be held at Human Capital Development Centre, Epe on Friday.