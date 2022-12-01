Bukola Lukan Consulting (BLC) , on Wednesday, distributed 250 affirmation materials titled ‘I Am What I SAY About Myself’, sponsored by Gtext Homes and Stephen Akintayo Foundation, to pupils of Army Nursery and Primary School in Lagos State.

Speaking with newsmen, the Affirmation Queen, Bukola Lukan, emphasised there is so much power in positive mindset and thus, her firm has shouldered the responsibilities of nurturing children, teenagers, and youths through her several mentorship and training programs to help project a better society by equipping a child’s emotional stability and building self-worth and confidence by using positive affirmations tools to achieve that.

She continued by referring to her recent interview that her organization has projected to reach out to 13 million children across Africa and the mission has begun.

She said: “We have been to different schools to distribute because if the foundation is not right the building will be faulty. There are people out there going through a lot. We earlier met with the principal and she was very happy to have us come around. Earlier in one of my interviews, I said we are targeting 13 million children across Africa and we have started the journey already. We have passed 2000 at the moment and hands are still on deck.”

She further revealed that inducing “Positivity in the classroom” into the academic curriculum has been the goal and her firm is mapping out plans to reach out to the Ministry of education and other major stakeholders.

“Ensuring affirmation is part of the academic curriculum is our goal and it’s a work in progress. We have been meeting with principals in government schools and we have started a club in private schools called the ‘Affirmation Kids club’. A lot of government schools we have been to have been referring us to government offices for approval and we are working towards it to get to the ministry of education,” she said.

As part of the 2023 goal, The Affirmation Queen her firm will be unveiling the ‘Thriving On Campus’ initiative to train and mentor students in higher institutions on entrepreneurship.

“Talking about the challenges when speaking of the public schools, we need sponsors to partner with us in reaching out to the government schools across Nigeria. Yes, Gtext Homes, Stephen Akintayo Foundation, Printzone, Nuel Cleaners, and Deoglam, have been supporting us so far and we are grateful but we look forward to having more on board. What we do is create affirmation material in their brand name as sponsors. So organizations that are coming on board will have a customized affirmation book.

“Next year we have a plan of unveiling the ‘Thrive On Campus’ concept for higher institution students where we mentor them to cultivate a positive attitude that brings about success even as a student on campus,” she said.

The General Managing Director of Gtext Homes Dr. Stephen Akintayo, in his speech said: “I have come to realise that building a great society involves building men and women with a positive attitude. It will bring about a drastic change not only within oneself but also in our society at large. He referred to his book “The Billionaire Habit” and how Positive Thinking and Speaking are one of the pathways to success.

“If our society is positive, our words and actions must move in a positive direction we all desire”.

In reciprocation, the Principal of Army Nursery and Primary School, Adeyemi Helen, acknowledged that “Positivity in the classroom” is coming at the right time to train children.

She said “This is a good program at this time in our country to motivate the pupils to be doing good. We are all putting heads together to ensure the children have a better and brighter future. We will be distributing it to the pupils and ensure it becomes a habit of a daily memory verse for them. I will follow it and ensure we make use of it on the assembly ground every morning,” she said.

