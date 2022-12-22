By Otu Nkpoidet

The Nigerian rugby league also known as the green hawks have been ranked number one in Nigeria and also moved up from 28th to 24th in the world



South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroon have moved up in the IRL World Rankings

South Africa climbed to the 25th spot from 30th Ghana rose five positions, from 31st to 26th. They are now ranked third in Africa



Cameroon took the fourth spot in Africa moving up from 36th to 31st.



Unfortunately, Morocco fell from 33rd to 43rd; this is as a resulted from the lack of competition participation in 202. Currently, they are rated fifth in Africa.



According to the International Rugby League, the IRL WORLD rankings are determined by the following criteria.



Teams are awarded ranking points each time they play a sanctioned international fixture.



Result and margin: the bigger to win the more points the winning team receives and the fewer points are awarded to the loser.



Strength of opponent: the higher the ranking of the opponent the greater the weighting of the result.



Importance of the match: Games in the official competition are weighed higher than bi-lateral arranged games. Rugby league world cup games carry the greatest weighting and more recent games are weighted higher than older games and only games since the 2017 world cup are considered.



The rankings reward teams who are active and win games.