RUC Records Ltd is a record label and entertainment firm that produces and promotes music to entertain the public.

It was established on 5th January, 2020 for the purpose of bringing upcoming and established music artistes into the public space by promoting, marketing and managing their music.

The founder of RUC Records Ltd is Chief Remmy Uchenna Anyadike MNIS, an astute surveyor and entertainment guru.

At the moment, RUC Records Ltd has 3 artistes who are known by their stage names as Harrix, Chaplett and Waffking.

Harrix has 2 Singles under our label which are ABEG and O YES, and O YES video was recently released.

Also, Chaplett has a single titled NGABASI that was released in August.

Our aim at RUC Records Ltd is to take the Nigerian and African music scenes to greater heights.