The team, facilitators, school’s officials and some students.

To complement government’s efforts and contribute her quota in reducing unemployment in the country, Rotary Club of New Lagos, Ikeja District 9110, took awareness campaign on personal development and reproductive health to students of Alimosho Senior Grammar School, Ipaja, Lagos.

The two-day empowerment programme, titled “Arts for Empowerment and Personal Development”, saw about 60 selected students of the school trained on the use of arts and craft, against the backdrop that creativity is one of the most important tools an entrepreneur needs.

The Rotary programme, done in partnership with Natineee Empowerment for Sustainable Impact Initiative (NESII) and Go Girly Africa, was to empower the youngsters to find ways of contributing to the GDP of the country.

Specifically, the objectives were to encourage more students, especially the females, to embrace the arts as a vehicle for development;

Help the students learn about the values of Rotary and apply the same in their everyday lives; empower the students with reproductive health knowledge that can help make informed decisions and life choices;

Help the students channel their energy positively, thus staying focused and avoiding distractions, and help students through the part of personal development and growth.

Activities

On day one, December 1, which coincided with World HIV/AIDS Day, the facilitators held general sensitization of the student at the assembly ground, then worked with the Fine Arts teacher to organize a reproductive health-themed art contest.

The second day continued with counseling sessions alongside the art activities, including one-on-one sessions.

Chidinma Adibeli spoke on ‘Self-Esteem and Personality Development Through the Transit Years’, while Ademola Mustapha took the students on a journey through basic etiquette as a young adult, as well as goal setting to live a fulfilled life.

The NESII Team Lead, Enitan Oluwa, spoke about reproductive health and what’s expected of them to protect themselves.

The School Counsellors, Mrs. Sade Lawal and Project Arts Facilitator, Deborah Odeniyi, and Creative Arts Teacher; Mrs. Adegbayemu Sarah, were actively involved in the two-day programme.

Partners from Go Girly Africa, Deborah Odeniyi, Anuoluwapo Paul and Oyekanmi Bukola took the practical training on paper craft. They learnt how to produce and design paper bags.

The principal, Mr. Isiaka Abiodun expressed gratitude to the Rotary Club of New Lagos, Ikeja, NESII and the team of facilitators for engaging the students, while giving the students business tips on how to ensure the cost of production remains less than sales, in order to make a profit.

There were a lot of gifts items for the students, such as Math sets, drawing pads, pens and pairs of socks.

Below are more pictures from the programme: