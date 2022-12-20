Members of the Rotary Club of Sapele Urban have donated 80 desks to Orodje Grammar School in Sapele, Delta State in their ‘Dust to Desk project’ programme.

Speaking during the project inauguration, District 9141 Governor, Rtn Mightyman Aye Dikuro said the gesture was in line with Rotary’s values of service to humanity, adding that there was no better time to execute the project.i

Rtn Dikuro said the furniture was donated to make learning fun for the students. He said that over the years, the club has supported schools in the area with various projects while also renovating and dolling out textbooks.

“Rotary has been in existence for 117 years and since those years it has been unbroken lineage of leadership and transparency and integrity, if you go to their website you will see the whole world of Rotary and what they have done, so we are just joiners and we want other people to join us, so that we can expand the scope”before thanking members of the Rotary Urban for there contribution in making this project come true.

Rtn Abraham Olajide, the president of Sapele Urban that this was not the end of projects in the school, insisting that from time to time, Sapele Urban will continue to help more especially in the areas of education.

Rtn Ese Agbatutu while explaining further said the relationship the body has with the school started in 2019 when the school was adopted as one of the schools Sapele Urban will be working with, In 2019, when we started the project we donated a library and in this same classroom, unfortunately it has been vandalised” adding that some other tables and chairs were donated by Sapele Urban,

She said in 2020, the body also provided blackboards with the four way test written by the side so that they can remember things that will help them as they go about their daily duty, adding that the body had actually wanted to provided a borehole.but following the need assessment, they found out the desk was important.

“We want to revamp the JSS one block, it needs block work, ceiling and the renovation of the toilet and in addition to that we want to start a mentorship program with the school, because the schhol does not have an intaract club but it’s something we are also thinking about and doing continuous mentorship in collaboration with some mother NGOs, so that the students will understand that these chairs are for them and vandalization is bad” she said.

Expressing appreciation, the Principal of the school, Mrs Ewoye Etarunure commended Rotary for the gesture and urged members to assist in other areas too.