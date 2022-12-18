By Bassey Ekaette

For movie buffs home and abroad, especially those with a keen interest in the family comedy genre, Christmas came early this year, in the form of a blockbuster titled; Palava. The plot centers on everyday family issues, making the storyline pretty relatable. It is about a famous high-life musician, with five female children. This naturally stirs up pressures to have a male child by all means possible.

Osa Wonda, Played by veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) can be said to be a victim of circumstances, as the story unrolls. At the peak of his misfortunes, his wife elopes with his manager and best friend.

Palava opened in Cinemas last weekend. It is Inkblot Production’s 20th film. It is written by Anee Icha and Chinaza Onuzo and directed by the famous filmmaker, Niyi Akinmolayan.

The movie writer and co-founder of Inkblot Production, Chinaza Onuzo told newsmen at an event to herald its premiere that the movie was strategically released during the festive period in order to bring families together in an atmosphere of excitement and fun.

Palava boasts of an impressive cast. It features big names like Richard Mofe Damijo, Segun Arinze, Mercy Aigbe, Chinedu Ikedezie, Iyabo Ojo, Jemima Osunde, Omowunmi Megbele, Venita Akpofure as well other big names. It made a Cinema debut on the 9th of December, 2022.