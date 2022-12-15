By Egufe Yafugborhi

POLICE in Rivers state have confirmed suspected political thugs shooting of Rhino Owhorkire, Director for Youth Mobilization Officer for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State.

Spokesperson, Rivers Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed said, “It happened. I have spoken with the Divisional Police Officer in that area.

“We are working to get details, but I can tell you that investigation has commenced. We will get to the root of the matter and fish out those behind the attack and ensure they face justice.”

A source had narrated, “He (victim) is a native of Aluu. He was driving to his house yesterday night and was shot by some unknown persons. They shot the tyres of his car, shot directly at his windscreen.

“And that is how he received those injuries on his mouth. His mouth was scattered. As I speak with you, he is in serious pain. His mouth is scattered. But he is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.”

Trending video shows a bloodied Owhorkire in a stretcher, writhing in pains and crying, “I am dying. They shot me now. I am dying, they have shot me.”