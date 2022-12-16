By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – An All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain in Rivers State, Mr Joe Korka-Waadah, has said the party is in firm position to takeover power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state after an Appeal Court judgement reversed the High Court judgement disqualifying APC candidates in Rivers.

Korka-Waadah, a Canada-based Political Management consultant and prominent member of the diaspora wing of the Rivers APC Campaign Council said unlike the situation in 2019, Rivers APC was prepared from the beginning to fend off the distractions created by the initial court judgements instigated by Rivers PDP’s fear of having APC on the ballot.

Following the latest appeal court dismissal, Thursday, of the earlier judgement against APC, Korka-Waadah, said yesterday that, “By today’s verdict, the court which has been the last hope of the common man has restated that position and rekindled our hopes again.

“It is about time Rivers people and friends of the state move in concert to take back our state. Your anger at the Wike regime should be to rise up, roll up your sleeves and go door to door to sensitize the people and win them to our cause, which is to take back control of their lives.

“There is no question, Tonye Cole’s (guber candidate) message of hope, freedom, and opportunity is resonating. This is a time for hope. Wake up, the hurdles are no more. That you couldn’t fall victim to the perks dangling before you like others, indicate very strongly that you mean well for the party.

“This coming election wouldn’t be won in the cities. Let us rise and take advantage of the momentum that we have. The wind is at our back. This election is ours to win. It is an election for young people to make their voices hard.

“If you need to have an education, good paying jobs, security, healthcare and more will be on the ballot. Rivers people are ready to give the APC in our state the biggest advantage over the PDP only if we reach out to them soon.

“Rivers people are ready and willing to give the APC a clean sweep in the 2023 election. Let’s get to them wherever they are to sell our candidates and our manifestos.”