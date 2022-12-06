By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has struck out a suit by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, challenging the eligibility of Accord Party, it’s Governorship Candidate and running mate to contest the 2023 general elections in Rivers State.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Stephen Daylop-Pam, yesterday, also struck out another PDP suit filled against all the national assembly candidates of Accord for lack of jurisdiction.

Daylop-Pam, who did not bother going into merit of the matter, relied on the recent decisions of Court of Appeal in Lagos and Rivers State that no court has jurisdiction to hear a case filed by a political party against internal affairs of another.

The judge held that any attempt by the court to interfere in the matter after the appellate court has made its decisions on the matter would be tagged as rascal.

He thereby upheld the objections of the counsels for the defendants and struck out the suits by PDP.

However, the governorship candidate of the Accord Party in the state, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has described the court judgement as victory for his party.