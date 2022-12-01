By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – RIVERS State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council has dismissed the rumoured arrest of its gubernatorial candidate, Siminalayi Fubara, as false and mischievous.

Unconfirmed report has been trending in the social media that men of the Department of State Security (DSS) had apprehended Fubara, aka Sim, at an unknown location with intent to hand him over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, Spokesman, for the Consolidation of Rivers Vision (PDP) Campaign Council said in a statement on Wednesday that there is no substance in claims that Sim has been arrested by any security.

He said, “It is baffling that some jobbers, spin doctors and never-do-wells are intent on misleading public opinion through the spread of bare-faced lies. What they have dropped on the social media are tissues of malicious lies. Note that the mass media is silent on a tale that obviously lacks facts and credibility.

“For avoidance of doubt, there is no truth in these worthless claims. They are lies cooked in hell and served by agents of darkness who have nothing to offer. It is on record that Sim has a judgment in his favour against the EFCC.

“That judgment has asked the anti-graft agencies to pay damages to the flag bearer of the PDP for maligning his image. There is no evidence that the court decision has been overturned. Besides, Sim is busy going about his normal business as a citizen and a gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in Rivers.

“No amount of falsehood will change the truth. The truth is that Sim is a free man, who is free under our laws as a noble Rivers son, a hard-nosed professional and a politician to participate in free and fair elections organised in this State.

“Rumour mongering has never won any election. We urge those who are behind these unfounded rumours to tell Rivers people what their preferred candidates will do instead wasting the valuable time of Rivers people.”

