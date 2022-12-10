…says Atiku campaign council being forced to resort to self-help

…attack stage managed by victim – RVSG

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port Harcourt

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council has accused the Chairman of Obio Akpor Local Government (LG), Rivers State, Hon George Ariolu, of sponsoring Thursday’s attack on the Port Harcourt home of Sen Lee Maeba on the orders of Governor Nyesom Wike.

However, Rivers State Government and the ruling PDP have repeatedly denied any hand in the incident, accusing Sen Maebe of stage-managing the episode.

The alleged armed invasion by about 200 suspected political thugs on the GRA residence of Maeba, Chairman of Rivers PDP Presidential Campaign Council, reportedly left his cars vandalised and elder brother brutalised.

In a statement on Saturday, Sir Abiye Sekibo, Director, Rivers State Campaign Management Committee of the PDP Presidential Council, said, “The dastardly unprovoked attack on the residence of Maeba was carried out by some political thugs allegedly sponsored by the Obio Akpor Council Chairman.”

Sekibo in reference to President Mohammadu Buhari’s insistence that the 2023 elections must be free, fair and credible, urged the nation’s security chiefs to match words with action in their warning on Governors using thugs to intimidate the opposition in their respective states ahead of the elections as Rivers PDP presidential council was being compelled to resort to self-help.

Sekibo stated, “In the light of this warning by the National Security Adviser, reinforced by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman, when he cautioned politicians to play by the rules ahead of the elections in 2023, the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Rivers Chapter will not tolerate continuous attack on our members by thugs sponsored by LG Chairmen on the orders of the Governor (Nyesom Wike).

“The Presidential Council reiterate that no one has a monopoly of violence which will serve no one any good and further stress that Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (As Amended) guarantees freedom of association (Right to peaceful assembly and association).

“No individual no matter his or her position can constrain the people from making their choice freely. For the avoidance of doubt, Rivers people are educated, enlightened, accommodating, and enterprising and can take political decisions for themselves no matter the level of coercion, intimidation, bullying or duress.

“This uncultured and irritating nuisance of political thuggery while it last will, certainly not prevent the peace-loving people of Rivers State from making the right choice on 25 February 2023.”

Calling on all security chiefs in the country to prevent further infractions before Rivers turns into a battlefield, Sekibo said, “The lives of Rivers People and all residents including foreigners are precious and nothing should be left undone to preserve these lives from unwanted attacks.

“We stand for a peaceful election in all parts of Rivers State and Nigeria at large. Let’s give peace a chance in Rivers State. No one has the monopoly of violence, please, and we must not be forced to resort to self-help.”

Repeated calls and text contact to the Obio Akpor council boss, George Ariolu yielded no response at the time of filing this report.

However, Chris Finebone, Commissioner for Information and Communications, in the state government’s response said, “It is not strange to find politicians staging high-level melodramas to either coverup their craps or muddle up the waters to achieve a preconceived narrative aimed at hoodwinking the public for political reasons, especially at a time like this.

“Senator Maeba should help security agencies in unravelling the purported attack on his house and those behind it. It is not enough to blame such an attack on ‘either government or some quarters.’ He should try and remember exactly whom the caller said sent him (the caller).

“The Rivers State Government, working with security agencies, will continue to render all possible assistance for security agencies to ensure the safety of life and property in Rivers State at all times. Security agencies must exercise the highest level of diligence, discreetness and carefulness in their work to sift the wheat from the chaff in order to arrive at a credible conclusion.”