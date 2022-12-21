By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike says his outstanding projects delivery for Rivers state people is the vote buying Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has perfected to win all elective offices in the 2023 elections to retain power in the state.

Wike during Wednesday’s inauguration of Ahoada -Omoku Dual Carriage-Way at the State School, Ahoada East Local Government Area, boasted that while others are banking on vote buying through cash inducement of the electorate, his administration is focused on doing more works to make the people happier.

He said, “Our own campaign is to do work. When you are talking about vote buying, this is the vote buying. We are using work to make the people to support us. So, people should not bother themselves thinking people are going to carry money.

“See our own here, we are using the Ahoada-Omoku Road dualization, we are using Ahoada-Ekpena Road, we are using the University campus, we are using Ochigba/Ogbologbolo/Ozochi Road. What will they (opposition) come here and tell you again.”

On the fuss by the opposition over his administration’s Executive Orders 21, 22, Wike vowed that any one who disobeys will feel the wrath of the law in jail.

The Executive Orders prohibit political parties, including the ruling PDP in the state, from using public school premises for their political rallies without requisite approval and payment of N5M non-refundable security fee.

Daring dissenting voices, the governor said, “I didn’t say nobody should use primary and secondary schools for campaigns. All I have said is if you want to use primary and secondary schools for your campaigns, you deposit money.

“So that when you’ve used the place and spoil anything in the school, government will use the money to repair those things you spoilt and clean up the school. And there are those who say that they would disobey and no person will do anything. If you do disobey, you know where you will be.

“Some people put campaign offices where people are living. Somebody is coming back to his house, he can’t enter. Why, because they are holding political meetings. We say this has to be regulated. It has to be in a none residential area. They say they will not, I say you will. If you dare without approval, you go to jail.”

Wike, on the occasion, formally recognised HRH, Kelvin Ngozi Anugwo as Eze Ekpeye Logbo III with staff of office and certificate of recognition to be issued him in Port Harcourt Thursday, just as the governor gifted a Prado SUV to Bishop of Diocese of Ahoada Anglican Communion, Rt. Ven. Clement Ekpeye as other Bishops of the Anglican Church had received theirs.