A former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in the 2019 elections, Charles Udeogaranya, on Thursday, called on the Nigerian electorate to return Nigeria back on the path of economic growth with the Peter Obi presidency.

Udeogaranya disclosed this in a press statement issued in Abuja and made available to The VANGUARD on Thursday.

The Ex-presidential aspirant shared the view that Nigeria still parades a huge market, a huge talent dividend and a magnet for business ventures, strategically located to be one of the most attractive investment destinations in the world.

According to him “what is remaining now is to elect a president that the market forces can trust to create, manage and sustain the enabling economic environment favourable to profitability and growth; a need that only Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate fits in”.

The politician advised Nigerians to take the issue of electing Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate seriously and ensure a better Nigeria for all Nigerians.