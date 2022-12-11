By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The corpse of a young woman found around a car wash in the Farin Gada area of Jos North local government area of Plateau State sparked fresh tension in the area on Sunday morning setting residents on edge.

It was gathered from some yet-to-be-confirmed sources on social media platforms that “The corpse of a young girl identified as Ruth was discovered this morning at a car wash after Hariz Filing station near Farin Gada bridge in Jos. The lady’s underwear was hanging on her legs an indication that she was raped. Her legs were dusty, an indication that there was a struggle, or probably, she was raped somewhere and her corpse dumped there. She was also stabbed.

“Ruth who lives in the Zaruma area, reports say got work in Rayfield about a week ago and it was when she closed in the evening that she met her untimely death in the hands of these unscrupulous elements. She was found with machete cuts on the body at the car wash.”

An eye witness who declined to be named said that “tension mounted in the area as residents and students staged a protest against the killing of the lady but the protesters were resisted by security agents so that the situation does not escalate to crisis. It was alleged that the victim disagreed with her yet-to-be-identified boyfriend who is suspected to be a member of a cult group, he probably might have killed her and dumped the corpse, and hoodlums almost took advantage of the protest to attack people before security agents intervened.”

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo confirmed the incident but gave no details saying, “the incident is under investigation but I am yet to full details. Once I get the signal, I will let you have the information.”

At the time of this report, the corpse had been evacuated and calm has returned but citizens are discussing the incident as information keeps spreading in the city.