The House of Representatives mandated Inspector General of Police (IGP), Baba Alkali to investigate the attack on the campaign train of the Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP)l, for Kogi Central Senatorial District, Mrs Natasha Akpoti–Uduaghan and prosecute those directly and remotely responsible for the attack.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion co-sponsored by Mr Sergius Ogun and three other lawmakers condemned the attack on the campaign train of Akpoti–Uduaghan, saying it was an act of political intolerance that should not be tolerated.

In his debate, Mr Ogun, who called for House intervention observed that Section 14(2b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) provides that the security and welfare of the people of Nigeria shall be the primary purpose of government.

He said: “The House is aware that section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) provides that every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons, and in particular may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any other association for the protection of his or her interests.

“The House is also aware that section 42 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) provides that a citizen of Nigeria of a particular community, ethnic group, place of origin, sex, religion or political affiliation shall not be subjected to any form of discrimination.

“The House is informed that on December 3, 2022, suspected political thugs and hoodlums attacked the campaign train of the Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) of the Kogi Central Senatorial District, Mrs. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan during her rally from Okene to Adavi, injuring several persons and shooting one person.

“The House is worried that despite the avowed commitment of the federal government to implement the 35% Affirmative Action, discrimination against women seeking elective posts still exists in the country.

“The House is disturbed that at a time when all relevant stakeholders are suing for peace and calling on political actors to be tolerant of opposition, thugs and hoodlums, suspected to be sponsored by the opposition, audaciously attack the campaign train of the Senatorial candidate of a political party.”

While stressing that the act of political intolerance should not be tolerated, the House urged the IGP to probe the attack on the campaign train of Mrs Akpoti–Uduaghan and prosecute those directly and remotely responsible for the attack.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on Police Affairs and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.