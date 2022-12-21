.

The House of Representatives has resolved to review the primary and secondary school curricula to integrate anti-corruption awareness courses and programmes.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Aisha Dukku ( APC-Gombe) at plenary in Abuja on Wednesday.

The motion was jointly sponsored by Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Reps, Rep. Shehu Kakale (APC-Sokoto) and Rep Musa Bagos​​​​​​ (PDP-Plateau)

The motion harped on the need to introduce anti-corruption classes and training into the primary and junior secondary schools curricula to aid in the fight against corruption.

This, according to the motion, will be by convening a meeting of stakeholders in the education management and regulation sector to consider the need for the introduction.

Dukku said corruption remained a scourge with devastating consequences on every facet of the Nigerian state, society and sectors of the economy.

She said the house was aware of the various anti-corruption efforts by successive governments that had not put an end to corruption in the country.

She said unless drastic measures were taken with utmost urgency, corruption threatened to destroy the fabric of Nigerian society by continuously sabotaging the national sense of right and wrong beyond repair.

She also observed the increase of young people who were growing up in environments where casual subversions of rules and law through acts of private and public corruption had become the norm.

She said one reason the fight against corruption had not achieved the desired objectives in the country was the absence of a deliberate national strategy.

This, she said, would engage citizens from the early stages of their lives to identify the challenges and defeat corrupt practices wherever they might exist or manifest.

“I am confident that this narrative can be changed within a relatively short time, through sustained efforts by government, civil society, religious organisations and citizens.

This, according to her, is by working together to reprogramme the way the citizenry thought about the causes and consequences of corruption in our society.

Adopting the motion, the house urged the committees on Basic Education Services and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.