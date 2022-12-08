By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives at plenary, yesterday, mandated its Committee on Appropriation to replace the 2023 budgets of the Federal Colleges of Education to the new established Federal Universities of Education.

The House also mandated the committee to provide adequate funding for all other educational institutions created by the National Assembly, including the National Hydrographic Agency Act 2021. The resolutions followed the consideration of a motion of urgent public importance moved by the Chairman, Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi.

Presenting the motion, Gagdi said that the universities were created by an act of parliament, stressing that the laws establishing them were duly assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He faulted the Ministry of Education for not recognising the development, saying it was a breach of the law.

He said: “The 9th National Assembly in its pursuit to improve the education system in Nigeria upgraded three Federal Colleges of Education through repeal and Enactment as Federal Universities of Education and transmitted same to the President for assent in accordance with Section 58 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the provisions of the Acts Authentication Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.