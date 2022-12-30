By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has become the latest Nigerian artist to exceed 1 billion Spotify streams across lead credits.

The 22-year-old singer had a fantastic year in 2022, which included the release of his debut album “Raves & Roses” and the hugely popular track “Calm Down,” which has now achieved 1 billion listens across lead credit on Spotify.

Afrobeats song “Calm Down,” remix, which was influenced by Selena Gomez, is one of the biggest of 2022.

The song is the fastest to reach this milestone, surpassing 300 million views on YouTube in just 10 months with the single.

However, “Calm Down” has topped one billion streams on all platforms. The song also debuted in the UK Official Singles Top 10 charts.