By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi has urged Nigerians to remain hopeful for a better nation as they prepare to take back their country for good in 2023.

Delivering his 2022 Christmas message to Nigerians, Obi said the celebration of Christmas birthed hope in the world, advising Nigerians to hold unto that firm hope for a better and more productive nation.

He urged Nigerians to see the year 2023 as a very significant year in the history of the nation as it presents Nigerians the opportunity to turn around the trajectory of the nation by giving only competent leaders access to power.

He described Christmas as a season of love, adding that the celebration of the birth of Christ should be a constant reminder of how God gave His only begotten son for the salvation of humanity.

“We, as humans, should therefore, endeavour to make sacrifice, even when it is painful, for the good of others and for our society”, he said.

He encouraged Nigerians to go beyond the festivities and glamour associated with the Christmas season and strive to live out the true essence of the celebration.

According to him, fraternal love and giving to the poor are the hallmark of Christmas celebration, and enjoined everyone to lend helping hands to one another.