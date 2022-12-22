By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has asked the people of the state to see the comeback bid of a PDP government as another plot to draw back the state after it has been placed on a right footing by the his government.

The Governor spoke in Ilorin, the state capital, at the commissioning of an office donated by the former KWASSIP General Manager Mohammed Brimah for the use of APC Campaign Council in the state.

“As you could all notice, those selfish politicians who ruined this state are plotting their comeback. Don’t mind them, they are shameless. Kwarans should not give them a chance to come back because their mission to regain power is nothing but to reverse the progress of the state,” he said.

“Like I once said, the PDP’s comeback bid can be likened to the people who, after abusing a rented apartment and another occupant had cleansed their mess, now attemp to occupy the same house again. Will you allow them to come back?, ” AbdulRazaq queried, drawing a thundering “no” from the large crowd Tuesday.

“These people have nothing substantive to offer the state after ruling for 20 years with little or nothing to show for it. Some of the projects they even claimed to have executed are not theirs. We found out that those projects were rather funded by the federal government. As at last month, one of the contractors that they owed money wrote to us to remind the state government of the outstanding debt.”

He commended Brimah for his loyalty and support for the party despite his initial bid to represent his constituents at the House of Representatives at the last primaries.

AbdulRazaq acknowledged Brimah’s brilliance and how he pioneered the state safety nets (KWASSIP), whose excellent contributions he said account for the successes the state has continued to record.

He also commended Yahaya Seriki for being loyal to the party and his present leadership role, adding that other members of the campaign council will soon be announced.

The event was well-attended by cabinet members and other officials of government; APC candidates and leaders from Ilorin East and South; and party supporters.

Director General State APC Campaign Council Alhaji Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki, for his part, said Governor AbdulRazaq was a sincere leader who not only leads by example but also gives everyone their due.

He urged all party stalwarts and the entire citizens to always reflect on the systemic failure of the PDP-led government in the state, and what is obtainable at the present, asking them to give AbdulRazaq another four years in the saddle.

Brimah, in his remarks, said he donated the office to further refute his rumored defection from APC and to reiterate that he was solidly behind Governor AbdulRazaq at all time.

He tasked APC supporters to work hard in their door to door campaigns and ensure that the re-election bid of Governor AbdulRazaq and other APC candidates is realised.