By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria generates an estimated 32 million tons of solid waste per year, one of the highest amounts in Africa. Of that figure, plastic constitutes 2.5 million tons.

These wastes not only block sewers and drains, but they also end up in bodies of water, harming biodiversity and aiding disease spread. Current waste culture also has a negative impact on the planet, contributing to environmental degradation and greenhouse gas emissions.

While some have made calls for Nigeria to utilise her waste economy. Because waste economy can create employment, generate power and contribute to economic diversification, it also discourages throwaway culture and seeks to preserve the consumption paradigm.

Our unemployed young nigerians needs to harness this great economic potential like Fela Akinse who has changed the dynamics in the industry by recycling plastics to make quality fashion footwears.

Findings revealed that he happens to be the founder of Salubata, the firm invents lifestyle technologies that benefit both people and the environment with an innovative and stylish way of dealing with plastic waste through fashion.

For 15 years, Fela akinse has been a well-respected voice on business, sustainability, and clean technology. As an entrepreneur on corporate sustainability practices, he has helped a wide range of companies align environmental goals with business strategy. He has also advised startups, venture funds and large companies on sustainability strategy, and speaks on these topics around the world.

He is also a multi-award winning entrepreneur and graduate of the University of Lagos with a Bachelors and Masters degree (Distinction) in Environmental Toxicology & Pollution Management. He won Venture Cup China 2022, Trane Technologies Sustainability Prize 2021, Beko Hack The Normal Sustainability Award 2022, Masschallenge Accelerator 2022, Venture Cup China (USWC Greentech Award 2022), Young Greentech Award 2022, Winner of La French Tech Innovation Award 2022, BIC Award 2022, L’belle Award 2022 as Tech Startup of the Year 2022, Prix De L’Entrepreneur Africain 2022.

Though, It now worth acknowledging in Nigeria , that more “wastepreneurs” like Fela Akinse are providing an answer to this by taking waste straight from the dump, transforming it and redefining its purpose to make wealth.