By Jimoh Babatunde

The only female lawmaker in the Ondo state House of Assembly, Favour Tomomewo, has lauded her constituency for their support during her purported suspension from the State House of Assembly

While dedicating her victory to all her people as she resumed sitting after the suspension , Tomomewo, said “To God worthy of my appreciation and you all Ilaje constituency 2 Elders, leaders and all the youth for your numerous support, contributions and advice during the purported suspension from the Ondo State House of Assembly.

“Your adequate interventions, your love and commitment towards the progress and development of our constituency.

She promised to continue being their voice irrespective of the party differences and affiliation, adding that she will continue her legislative duties within the ambit of the law.

In a statement made available to Vanguard Newspaper, Tomomewo thanked the state Governor, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, for the role he played in her reinstatement

“I write on behalf of myself and the entire good people of my Constituency, Ilaje State Constituency II, to appreciate our indefatigable Governor, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, and all my colleagues to consider my reinstatement after the purported removal from the Party and subsequent suspension from the Ondo State House of Assembly.”

She added, ” Sequel to the aforestated, I give my sincere appreciation and am ready to continue to work in synergy with my colleagues in the Ondo state House of Assembly for the betterment of my people and the State in general.”