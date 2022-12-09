By Tunde Oso

A real estate operator, Alhaji Abubakar Mayaki, has denied allegations of land-grabbing and thuggery levelled against him after some persons were arrested on November 28, 2022 for invading Odogbawojo community in Eti-Osa, Oreki Village in Ibeju Lekki and Epe Area of Lagos State.

A statement by Mayaki sent to Vanguard stated “On this fateful day, my staff had information that some groups of people were on the company land that I legitimately purchased from Olora of Ora Royal family with a clear and clean title by the whole family for development purposes.

“On their way to my land, Naforija Police Station officers met eight (8) members of my staff on their way back to the site and they were all arrested and later tagged as land grabbers working for me and one Enitiodunmo.

Mayaki however, denied links with the said Enitiodunmo, saying, “I want the general public and good people of Epe to note that I will not in any way contravene the Lagos State Properties Law and I was not hired to invade the Odogbawojo community with firearms.

He said, “My presence at Odogbawojo was nothing but to develop the acres of land that I bought from Ora Royal Family and I’m also using this opportunity to inform the general public to that the investigation of all the malicious allegation against me and my staff have been concluded by the Lagos State Police Command, and the matter has been charged to magistrate court for fair hearing on the matter in order to give justice.

“My focus is a daily driven vision of expanding my company’s client base and offering excellent services and providing affordable housing for my growing clientele. My other roles is to secure suitable house for everyone irrespective of social class, income level and all else. I have a passion for real estate and housing that is why I ventured into it,” he explained.

“My business has since grown to become a renowned multi-millionaire real estate firm with subsidiaries across the nation and is arguably one of the leading employers of labour in the real estate industry, not just in Nigeria, but in Africa,” Mayaki concluded.