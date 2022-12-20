By Kingsley Adegboye

Dexdee Fountains, developers and promoters of County Estate, Benin City, has earmarked fantastic bargain prices for prospective buyers of housing units in County Estate during the Yuletide.

The residential estate located at the prestigious Dexdee Golf Resort, Ekae in GRA Benin City, Edo State, is a development conceptualised by the iconic Dexdee Fountains and has evolved through various exciting stages since its inception several years ago.

The estate is 18 minutes drive from Benin Airport and 22 minutes from Ring Road, the city’s nerve centre. The location offers a serene and exclusive environment for both residency and leisure.

The estate is essentially an integral part of a wholesome development that includes the Dexdee Golf Resort with all its accompanying fascinating features. The Dexdee Golf Resort is an avant-garde luxury destination designed in an haven of typical charm, tranquility, lush green cascading water features to smoothen the nerves, relax and help concentration.

It is ideal for adventurers, honey mooners, executives who want to let out stress away from their surroundings, families and friends who want to be together in a perfect get-away environment, encapsulated in tranquility and total wellness.

The resort which is designed as a nine-hole golf course is set in picturesque landscape and offers a stop centre for leisure and inspiration.

The estate is a mixed residential development that offers limited plots of undeveloped land for purchase as well as beautifully built houses. Only seven plots and 12 units of two-bedroom flats are now available for off-plan sale and requires just 30 per cent deposit of the cost of a unit.

The entire development offers a perfect environment where power supply is all round the clock, 24/7, and is well complemented with a complete range of facilities.

Other recreational facilities in the estate include tennis court, two swimming pools, five exotic fountains of different designs including mobile fountains, jogging track, Gym, Yoga room and bicycle track.

Securing a stake in the development requires just 30 per cent deposit, according to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Dexdee Fountains, Engr. Desmond Odiase, adding that the title is safe and secure, backed by a Certificate of Occupancy.

Explaining that the project is all-embracing ‘photographer’s delight,’ Odiase noted: “It is a dream and not a business. We are not driven by the nuances of unhealthy competition. It is our passionate desire to deliver the very best facility that aligns with our beautiful fountains as lasting legacies. Potential subscribers can reach us through our website which is very active,” the Dexdee Fountains boss said.