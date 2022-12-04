In line with the Sustainable Development Goals, the Managing Director of Chateau Royal Real Estate Limited emphasized the need to build sustainable communities for the well-being of society.

One of the SDG goals is to “make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable paying attention to improving quality of life, accessibility to basic amenities, promoting economic growth, improving socio-economic and environmental links and mitigation and adaptation to climate change as well as risk and disaster management.

He noted that Chateau Royal is focused on building safe, resilient and sustainable communities with good treated water supply to prevent water-related diseases, excellent drainages and waste disposal systems to promote a healthy life and green protected spaces suitable for women, children and the elderly.

He noted that one of the company’s housing projects, Halleyvine Residence, located in a quiet and leafy precinct with a touch of elegance in the suburbs of the Lekki Peninsula Scheme 2, behind the monastery road is an eco-friendly community built in line with the requirements of SDG goals.

It is a boutique collection comprising top-notch architectural and functional designs ranging from lofts apartments to semi-detached duplexes offered both in custom and exquisite finishes, Halleyvine Residence offers 24/7 security system, underground electrification, ample car parking space, Gym and spa, shopping mall uninterrupted power, treated water supply, estate management disposal system, a good and effective drainage system and an aura of peacefulness.

He explained that the estate will be powered by a 2.5 MVA substation feeding off a 33 KV line already drawn to the estate gate. In maintaining the serene view of the estate, individual building blocks and infrastructure will be fed by underground armored cables. “Part of our strategies is to have dedicated power generators to provide an alternative power supply. Dedicated Generators sets will be provided for essential infrastructures like water supply, central sewage and buildings.”

Chateau Royal expressed its desire to extend its services beyond Lagos as it has spent the last five years building an image based on trust, service and integrity. “Chateau Royal Real Estate is a brand built on excellence and customer satisfaction. We do not subscribe to the ‘business as usual mentality in the industry.

We honor our commitments and responsibilities to our clients beyond the purchase. We do not believe that our clients have to chase us to fulfill our responsibilities to them. We believe that we can change the way real estate is viewed by promptly delivering on all our projects.

Our Estates are developed within 12 months and our clients are allocated within six months of full payment. We are a customer-centric organization and we make sure to provide each client with a royal experience even if he or she is just making an inquiry. Our clients are the reason we are in business hence their satisfaction is our priority. We aim to demystify the concept that purchasing real estate is a rigorous process. With Chateau Royal, you will have a seamless experience from start to finish.”