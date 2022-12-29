By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has once again made headlines online by making a dramatic entrance to his gig at Fela’s Shrine in Lagos.

The viral video shows the father of four carried inside a casket on stage, at his Portable live concert at African Shrine on Wednesday.

Portable has previously expressed his fondness for coffins in public.

Recall that a few months ago, the singer inked his face with a coffin, stirring reactions on social media.

Netizens have since responded to the video on social media, and it’s clear from their responses that they’re not surprised.

@TheMahleek said, “Why Portable go enter concert with casket, na every week this guy dey renew him craze.

@Olamide0fficial said, “Portable is funnier than most Nigerian skit makers. The guy makes you laugh effortlessly.

@Mbahdeyforyou said, “When you think you’ve seen it all, werey Portable arrive concert inside casket.

@KhaleedSZN_ said, “Portable entered stage with Casket ke? Na every week this guy dey renew him werey subscription.

@dotboyswag10 said, “Portable no go k!ll person with creativity.

@_damidaChoco said, “When Undertaker (wrestler) shows up in a coffin, you all Clap nd Go Wild

“Portable decides to do the same, critics everywhere.

“It’s a concept nd there’s nothing wrong with it, black people should stop reading deep meaning to everything. “As a performer, dramatic entrance matters.”