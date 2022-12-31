By Biodun Busari

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score the winner for Manchester United at Wolverhampton on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was dropped for ‘disciplinary issues’ but brought in at 46 minutes for Alejandro Garnacho and netted 30 minutes later.

Erik ten Hag’s side struggled to break Wolves down with Jose Sa stopping Garnacho and Antony.

The England forward showed great strength and composure to break into the box and score the winner.

Rashford also had a second goal disallowed for handball and David de Gea made a crucial stoppage time save.

Manchester United are fourth on the log with 32 points but Tottenham Hotspur will reclaim the spot if they win their next match.