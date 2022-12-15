By Ada Osadebe

American rapper, Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, known professionally as Gunna, has been released from jail on Wednesday, after entering a negotiated guilty plea on a racketeering conspiracy charge.

The 29-year-old rapper received a five-year term, with the first year of that sentence being suspended due to time already spent, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The rapper entered what is known as an “Alford plea,” which enables a defendant to admit guilt while still maintaining their innocence.

The rapper’s sentence will be completed once he does his community service, attorney Steve Sadow said.

It will include 350 hours of speaking to young men and women about the “hazards and immorality” of gangs and gang violence. He must stay away from guns and from his co-defendants unless the communication goes through attorneys or his record label.

“When I became affiliated with YSL in 2016, I did not consider it a gang, more like a group of people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations,” his statement read.

“My focus at YSL was entertainment: rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and glorified urban life in the black community.

“I have chosen to end my RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL.

“An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge.”

Gunna was signed to Young Thug’s record label, YSL Records, as well as 300 Entertainment and Atlantic Records.