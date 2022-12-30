Rangers International FC of Enugu Technical Adviser, Abdul Maikaba has assured the club’s numerous supporters that the team was fully ready for the forthcoming Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Maikaba gave the assurance in Enugu on Friday, saying, the players had overcome the shock of the unimpressive display at the Lagos pre-season tournament.

The widely experienced and travelled tactician said his wards had overcome the shock from the tournament and worked hard to have a great 2022/2023 football season.

“Actually, I can say that we have reached the peak of our preparations and the players are responding very well, more especially after the shock in Lagos.

“We needed to work harder and the players have been giving their best to catch up with the level needed for the start of the season.

I am happy with the progress and I believe that we are ready for the kickoff of the league slated to start on Jan. 8, 2023,” said Maikaba.

Maikaba

Maikaba said his team would do well wherever they played their home matches following the ongoing rehabilitation work at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Maikaba said, “I think we played half of last season in Awka, Anambra and we did not lose any match but had three drawn games.

“That goes a long way to show that we adapted to the venue so easily and I believe we have won so many important games in Awka.

“We have gotten used to the place over time, just as the people there have gotten used to us and coming out in their numbers to support us during games.

I am sure, more will be coming out to support us in our games this time around.”

Maikaba further said the team’s target was to be amongst the top six at the end of the regular season from where it would be targeting a top-three finish.

“Finishing at the top three will give us a continental ticket but emerging the league champions is not out of our target.”

In another development, the management of the club has signed on the former Giant Brillers FC attacking midfielder, Austine Onyemaechi and striker, Kingsley Maduforo.

The duo are joining the club from Heartland FC and they have been distinguishing themselves in training and practice matches.(NAN)