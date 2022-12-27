…Reiterates resolve for justice

…As AG leads prosecution

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reiterated commitment to ensure justice for the family of Bolanle Raheem, who was shot dead by a policeman on Christmas Day.

Sanwo-Olu, sent a delegation, yesterday, to console the family at their home in Ajah.

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyo Onigbanjo, SAN, said, “We have the permission of Mr Governor to tell you that justice will be done in this matter. The matter will be charged to court as soon as the police send us the case file.

“I will be leading the prosecution to show the seriousness the government attaches to this matter.”

Special Adviser on Innovation and Technology, Tubosun Alake, on-behalf of Mr. Governor, urged the family to take heart. He prayed that The Almighty would console the family.

The husband of the late Bolanle, Mr Gbenga Raheem, thanked Mr Sanwo-Olu for his empathy.

Also in the delegation were Head of Service, Muri Okunola, who signed the condolence register on behalf of the government, Women and Poverty Alleviation Commissioner, Mrs Bolaji Dada and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso