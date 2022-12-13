By Bose Adelaja

A digital marketing and technology company, Communications Arc Nig. Limited, on Tuesday, in Lagos, unveiled an indigenous technology for online radio advertisement.

This innovation by name, Radioadspread, is to bring digital marketing solutions to radio advertisement.

Stakeholders in the media industry converged on Ikeja, the venue of the event, to urge radio stations and advertisement organisations to seize the advantage of the platform to transform their businesses.

Speaking at the event, Mr Guy Murray Bruce, Chairman, Independent Broadcasting Association of Nigeria IBAN, urged Nigerians to embrace digital marketing for seamless media space in Nigeria.

Speaking on the theme, “Radio Advertisement Goes Digital: Nigeria Leads The Way”, Bruce, who was the occasion chairman said the adoption of technology to automate the media buying process has grown significantly in recent years.

He said the trend is driven by the increasing complexity of the media landscape, the need for greater efficiency in media buying, and the availability of advanced technologies that make automation possible.

“This trend is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, as advertisers increasingly turn to advanced technologies.

“To improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their media buying efforts where the ability to target specific audiences and track campaign performance is particularly valuable.

Also speaking, Mr Femi Adelusi, President Media Independent Practitioner Association of Nigeria (MIPAN)said the platform would enable business owners, advertising agencies, and marketing managers to easily create and manage radio advertisements remotely and connect with radio stations across Nigeria from anywhere in the world and from the comfort of their offices and homes.

Speaking on the topic, “Technology Adoption to Automate Media Buying Process”, Adelusi stressed that the innovation was totally indigenous, developed by Nigerians and for the advancement of radio and advertising businesses globally as well, providing valuable comprehensive analytics that helps people to understand how their content is consumed by listeners and effectively automating media order purchases and inventories management.

“As we are all aware, technology is the future and it is important that a cutting-edge digital platform that takes the media industry from traditional, rigid and rigorous processes to full automation is activated,” he said.

While analysing the importance of the product, the Chief Executive Officer, Space Universe, Olaniyi Idowu said it is an all-in-one radio advertisement booking platform that gives people access to all radio stations in Nigeria and their activities.

He said it instantly schedules radio commercials on targeted radio stations and track the performances from the comfort of their offices.

Earlier, Chief Operating Officer, Olamide Alaba said the platform was birthed through hard work and diligence.